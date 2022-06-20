Colorado takes 2-0 lead into Game 3 against Tampa Bay

The Avalanche enter Amalie Arena on Monday night with an undefeated playoff record on the road.

TAMPA, Fla. — Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -113, Lightning -107; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Avalanche lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 7-0 in the previous meeting. Cale Makar led the Avalanche with two goals.

Tampa Bay has a 51-23-8 record overall and a 34-9-6 record on its home ice. The Lightning have a 28-8-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Colorado is 56-19-7 overall and 31-14-3 on the road. The Avalanche have a 19-3-6 record in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, five penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 5.1 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (finger), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Nazem Kadri: out (undisclosed), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).