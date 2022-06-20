Cousins born on same days of Avalanche Stanley Cup titles

Jared Bonato and Sydney Goldsmith were born on the exact dates of Colorado's two previous championships.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — When your team wins a championship, you always remember that day.

But for cousins Jared Bonato and Sydney Goldsmith, those days are extra special.

Jared, a huge Avalanche fan from Highlands Ranch, was born June 10th, 1996 -- the day the Avalanche won their first Stanley Cup.

Jared’s cousin Sydney was born June 9th, 2001 -- the exact date of when Colorado won for the second time.

Two people, in the same family, born on days the Avs hoisted Lord Stanley’s cup.

“Sydney and I always felt special being the two Stanley Cup babies,” Jared laughed.

“I think it’s really funny and cool,” said Sydney.

Jared was born a few hours before the game in 1996, so was his mother Stacey worried she’d miss seeing it!?

“Obviously I was a little preoccupied,” Stacey laughed as she reminisced about that day. “Just happy that it was a very healthy baby and that he came into the world just in time. The rest of the family could be there and watch the game and celebrate him at the same time.”

Sydney came into the world 10 minutes after Colorado won in 2001. She said her father jokes all the time that they had to wait for the doctor to finish watching the game before he could deliver her.

There won’t be a cup-clinching baby born in this series though, but earlier this year, Jared’s sister Brittany did give birth to baby Zevi. Although she wasn’t born on a potential Avs clinching day, Jared says, she’ll do.

“As soon as I saw that Zevi was born, I was like nope, the Avs are winning the cup this year. This is our year.”

But does this family really believe in their good luck? “I definitely believe in that type of thing. This year it feels like fate,” Jared smiled.

“I feel like we all kind of believe it a little bit. It really kind of adds to that thing with the family,” said Sydney.

Jared talked about how if the Avs do beat the Lightning in the Stanley Cup, his niece will get to join their club, “Zevi gets to join that little special pact, that little group. It will be cool to share that with another person in the family.”

And mom hopes this family continues to grow, “Hopefully we keep them coming. I wanna be a grandma to all these little, Stanley Cup babies!”