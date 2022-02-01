Coyotes end Colorado's 18-game home winning streak 3-2 in SO

The Avalanche had won 10 games in a row since an overtime loss in Nashville on Jan. 11.

DENVER — Alex Galchenyuk was the only scorer in the shootout and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat Colorado 3-2, snapping the Avalanche’s 18-game home winning streak.

Galchenyuk had a second-period goal and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood stopped 38 shots in regulation and overtime. He made a game-sealing save on Nazem Kadri on Colorado’s last shootout try.

The Avalanche had won 10 in a row since an overtime loss in Nashville on Jan. 11. Two of those wins came against Arizona, including a shootout win in Denver to start the 10-game winning streak.

Darcy Kuemper had 22 saves and Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri scored for the Avalanche, who lost their first home game since Nov. 3 against Columbus.

