Darcy Kuemper signs 5-year deal with Capitals

The Stanley Cup-winning goalie signed with Washington on the first day of the NHL's free agency.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former Colorado Avalanche goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, has signed a five-year deal with the Washington Capitals worth $26.25 million.

Earlier in the week, the Avalanche traded for goaltender Alexander Georgiev, signaling a departure with Kuemper.

Kuemper, 32, was a big part of Colorado's run to the Stanley Cup. In 16 playoff games, Kuemper went 10-4 with a 2.57 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.

In the regular season, Kuemper had a 37-12-4 record with a 2.54 goals against average and a .921 save percentage.

"Darcy is an established starting netminder who proved that he can win on the game's biggest stage, and we are excited to welcome him to Washington," said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan. "We feel this signing will provide our team confidence and stability in net."

Kuemper was originally drafted 160th overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2009 NHL Draft. He has played a combined 299 NHL games for Minnesota, Los Angeles, Arizona and Colorado.

