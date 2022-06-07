Darren Helm re-signs with Colorado Avalanche

The 35-year-old forward has agreed to return to Colorado on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are bringing back Darren Helm.

Helm drew into 68 regular-season contests with Colorado in 2021-22, picking up 15 points and 114 hits over that span.

Helm helped the Avalanche to the 2022 Stanley Cup with five points (two goals, three assists) in the playoffs, including his series-clinching goal with 5.6 seconds left in regulation of Game 6 to beat the St. Louis Blues and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

"Darren was an invaluable member of our championship team last season, especially during the playoffs," Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland said in a release.

"He brings a high-compete, high-energy level and veteran leadership to our group. We are excited to have him back for another season."

