Big Stanley Cup Final watch parties planned in downtown Denver

Tivoli Brewing Company and McGregor Square plan to host watch parties for every game.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver is getting ready to throw some big parties for the Stanley Cup Final. Last week, the city loosened rules to make it easier for businesses to expand their serving areas so they could throw watch parties during the games.

Tivoli Brewing Company is working with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to block off the quad in front of the brewery for watch parties. The area on the Auraria campus will be filled with food trucks, bars and big TVs to watch the game.

Capacity is 20,000 people.

“We are going to have vendor tents, sponsor tents set up,” said Ari Opsahl, CEO of Tivoli Brewing Company. “We are going to have seven or eight different bars set up.”

It will be a free event – a little cheaper than a seat at Ball Arena, where Game 1 tickets are going for at least $600.

The watch parties at the quad in front of Tivoli Brewing Company will be held for every game, home and away.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. They will be giving away Avs swag, and team autographed items.

The celebration continues at McGregor Square in LoDo.

“We will have Mile Post Zero, Tom’s Watch Bar and the whole plaza open,” said Patrick Walsh, CEO of McGregor Square.

The plaza has been open for the playoffs, and now fans can come back for the Stanley Cup Final.

“We are looking to do an expansion onto Wynkoop similar to what we have done on Opening Day and bigger events,” he said.

The Avs are home for Game 1, which is on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide