Denver's sports teams showing support for Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche playing for their first Stanley Cup in 21 years is a pretty big deal.

That's why the city, and fans around the state, are paying attention -- and that includes some of the biggest names in Denver sports.

Many players and coaches among Denver's teams have been showing their support for the Avs, whether it be on social media or at the games, as part of the 'Cup Fever'.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett and many players have talked about the Avalanche at the team's OTA minicamp practices.

Nuggets players including Monte Morris have been spotted at playoff games, and spoke to 9NEWS at Wednesday night's Game 1 overtime victory.

Many Rockies players have given their series predictions, including Denver native and starting pitcher Kyle Freeland, who is a big fan of defenseman Cale Makar.

Rockies manager Bud Black is predicting a Stanley Cup Final win for Colorado in six games.

