The Colorado Eagles are picking up pace in the final months of their first American Hockey League season, with the help of veteran production and talented rookies.



The team's success has started in net with solid goaltending between the pipes from the 28-year-old Pavel Francouz. The 6-foot net-minder has seen an abounding amount of shots throughout the streak. In seven of the eight games, he has allowed just nine goals on 221 shots for a total save percentage of .959. Back-up Spencer Martin played one game during Francouz's NHL absence, where he posted his own 28-save shutout against the San Diego Gulls.

On the offensive side, the nine-year AHL veteran Andrew Agozzino is having a career-high year with the fourth most points in the league (57 points, 26 goals, 31 assists). He's also on a ten-game point streak with 17 (9 goals, 8 assists) with ten games remaining in the regular season.



The Eagle's left winger's 10-game point streak was postponed after he was recently called up (or down if you're thinking geographically from Loveland to Denver) to the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, March 6.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andrew Agozzino (26) and Buffalo Sabres left wing Conor Sheary (43) fight for possession during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

In the 27-year-old's streaking absence, however, the Eagles continued a streak of their own behind the scoring of another three-year AHL vet, A.J. Greer. In addition, the squad's younger stars have stepped up, including the team's third leading scorer and former University of Denver alumni Logan O'Connor, and the Avs' 2018 first round draft pick, Martin Kaut.



Greer, a 2015 second round draft pick, has tallied 11 points (4g, 7a) in the last eight games, and is currently second in points for the Eagles this season with 40 points in 44 games (17g, 23a).

Though Kaut was cold for the seven games prior, in the last two, the 6-foot-2 forward netted last night's 3-2 overtime winner against the Ontario Reign. He added an assist in the game prior as well.

Colorado Eagles' forward Logan O'Connor takes a shot from the slot against the Ontario Reign. Ashley Potts - Colorado Eagles

O'Connor, a former DU Pioneer hockey star, has posted six points (1g, 5a) in seven of the eight game win streak. He has the third most points on the team with 32 points in 54 games in his rookie season.



The Eagles are currently tied for second place in the Pacific Division with the San Jose Barracuda and the San Diego Gulls with 68 points.

With only ten games left in the regular season, the Eagles play San Jose four more times and can steal the second place in the division with two home and two away wins over the Barracuda.

