'A deal's a deal': Edmonton mayor dons Avalanche jersey after Oilers loss

"A deal's a deal," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said on social media after he lost a bet with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

DENVER — The mayor of Edmonton, Alberta, looks good in Avs burgundy and blue.

In the tradition of friendly mayoral bets over local sports teams, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a challenge to his Edmonton counterpart, Amarjeet Sohi, last month when the Colorado Avalanche took on the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL Western Conference Final.

"The Western Conference Finals start TONIGHT, Avs fans! Our Avalanche are four wins away from making it to the Stanley Cup, but we know they got this," Hancock said on Twitter. "Hey @AmarjeetSohiYEG, friendly wager? Losing team’s mayor wears the winning team’s jersey at a public event?"

Sohi's response?

"You’re on, @MayorHancock, and I’m sure you’ll look great in Edmonton Oilers blue and orange after we sweep the Avs," he said.

Reality turned out differently, as the Avs swept the Oilers to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

Sohi made good on the bet Wednesday when he posted a photo to Twitter of himself in an Avs jersey and said, "Sigh. A deal's a deal. Mayor Hancock, this one's for you."

He showed good sportsmanship over his team's loss.

"Best of luck to the Avalanche as they move forward in the playoffs," he wrote.

If Hancock plans a mayoral bet over the Stanley Cup Final, it will have to wait. It hasn't been determined yet who the Avs will play.

The Avalanche will host Games 1 and 2 at Ball Arena against either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning.