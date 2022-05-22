Former Avalanche player Eric Lacroix discusses current team's playoff run

Arielle Orsuto caught up with Lacroix, the son of former Avs general manager and president Pierre Lacroix.

DENVER — Eric Lacroix stays connected with the Colorado Avalanche in a different way theses days.

Lacroix played for the club in the mid-late 1990s. He's also the son of Pierre Lacroix, the former general manager and team president who helped put Colorado hockey on the map.

Our Arielle Orsuto caught up with Eric Lacroix to talk about this year's team and its current playoff run. Pierre Lacroix passed away in December of 2020.

"I think he'd (Pierre) be very proud of this year's edition," Eric Lacroix told Orsuto.

The Avalanche will take on the Blues in St. Louis in Game 4 on Monday night.

