Colorado Avalanche

Erik Johnson dubbed 'Honorary Brewmaster' by Budweiser

The beer company said Johnson will assist in brewing a batch of Bud Light that will be available inside limited-edition bottles donning his signature.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson will hoist a mug of beer after hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Johnson has been dubbed an "Honorary Brewmaster" by Bud Light, announced Budweiser.

The beer company said Johnson will assist in brewing a batch of Bud Light that will be available inside limited-edition bottles donning his signature. The bottles will be available in Colorado for the entirety of the upcoming 2022-23 hockey season.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) holds the Stanley Cup after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

