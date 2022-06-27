Erik Johnson dubbed 'Honorary Brewmaster' by Budweiser

The beer company said Johnson will assist in brewing a batch of Bud Light that will be available inside limited-edition bottles donning his signature.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson will hoist a mug of beer after hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Johnson has been dubbed an "Honorary Brewmaster" by Bud Light, announced Budweiser.

The beer company said Johnson will assist in brewing a batch of Bud Light that will be available inside limited-edition bottles donning his signature. The bottles will be available in Colorado for the entirety of the upcoming 2022-23 hockey season.

