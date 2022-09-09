Avalanche sign former Pittsburgh Penguins forward

The Avalanche begin the preseason on Monday, Oct. 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Free agent forward Evan Rodrigues has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

Rodrigues set career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and points (43) last season in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 29-year-old has 53 goals and 76 assists in 316 career NHL games with the Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres.

"We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan’s versatility to our group," said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland on Monday. "He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways."

Rodrigues had five points in seven Stanley Cup Playoff contests last season.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.