x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche sign former Pittsburgh Penguins forward

The Avalanche begin the preseason on Monday, Oct. 3.

More Videos

DENVER — Free agent forward Evan Rodrigues has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

Rodrigues set career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and points (43) last season in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 29-year-old has 53 goals and 76 assists in 316 career NHL games with the Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres.

"We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan’s versatility to our group," said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland on Monday. "He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways."

Rodrigues had five points in seven Stanley Cup Playoff contests last season.

RELATED: Kevin Hart announces additional Colorado show

RELATED: Who's playing Ball Arena in 2022?

Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrates his hat trick with Bryan Rust (17) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Rust also had a hat trick in the game, and the Penguins won 8-5. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) loses control of the puck as he attempts to get a shot on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres center Evan Rodrigues (71) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

9NEWS+ 

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out