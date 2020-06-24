Former Avalanche forward Jarome Iginla elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Iginla spent part of three seasons in Colorado and racked up more than 100 points.

TORONTO, ON — Jarome Iginla has punched his ticket to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The longtime NHL forward was announced as a first-ballot selection on Wednesday afternoon, joining Marian Hossa with that distinction. Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson, Kim St. Pierre and Ken Holland (builder category) rounded out the 2020 class.

Iginla played part of three seasons with the Avalanche toward the end of his career, donning the Colorado sweater for 225 games between 2014 and 2017. Iginla scored 59 goals with the Avs and tallied 65 assists.

Best known for his time with the Calgary Flames (1996-2013), Iginla registered exactly 1300 points in an illustrious career that included six NHL All-Star game appearances.

According to Avalanche Vice President of Media Relations Brendan McNicholas, Iginla will be the 10th player who ever wore an Avalanche sweater to make the Hockey Hall of Fame. That list includes the likes of Ray Bourque, Peter Forsberg, Patrick Roy and Joe Sakic.