Alex Newhook signs contract with Colorado Avalanche

The forward out of Boston College was Colorado's first-round draft pick in 2019.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have made it official with one of their top NHL draft picks.

The team announced Wednesday that it has come to an agreement with forward Alex Newhook, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with the club.

Newhook is Colorado's first-round draft pick from 2019 (16th overall) and recently completed his sophomore season at Boston College with seven goals and nine assists through 12 games.

The 20-year-old is a native of St. John's, Newfoundland, and played two seasons with the Victoria Grizzlies in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2017-19.

Newhook will report to the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

>>Video above: What did the NHL Draft tell fans about the Avalanche's future? | Locked On podcast

