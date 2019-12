Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to reach 50 points this season and lead the Colorado Avalanche over the struggling New Jersey Devils 3-1.

The Devils pulled forward Taylor Hall from the lineup just before the game for precautionary reasons, the team said.

Hall, who leads New Jersey in scoring with 25 points, has been the subject of trade rumors of late and was not held out Friday due to injury.

