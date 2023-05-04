Avs captain ruled out of Stanley Cup playoffs

Gabriel Landeskog has missed the entire Avs regular season after having knee surgery in the offseason.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche's quest to keep the Stanley Cup is going to be a bit more challenging – the Avs announced on Thursday afternoon that captain Gabriel Landeskog will miss the 2023 playoffs.

Landeskog, 30, has missed the entire regular season after having knee surgery in the offseason. He missed the final 23 regular season games last season because of another knee surgery. He was able to return for the playoffs to help lead the franchise to its third Stanley Cup victory last year.

Landeskog was the Avs' first round pick in 2011. He's spent his entire career with the franchise.

The Avs take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night in their final home game at Ball Arena this season. After Thursday night's game, the Avs have one more regular season game that they'll play on Friday. The Avs will face the Nashville Predators to make up game after Nashville's Bridgestone Arena was flooded earlier this year.

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to a knee injury, the organization announced this afternoon. The 30-year-old forward has missed the entire 2022-23 regular season. pic.twitter.com/TpUtjRKEQs — x - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 13, 2023

