Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog to miss 2023-24 season

Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant on Wednesday and is expected to miss the 2023-24 regular season.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are expecting to play one more season without their captain, Gabriel Landeskog.

The 30-year-old forward will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on Wednesday, according to the team. Landeskog is expected to miss all the games in the 2023-24 regular season. He last played in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 26, 2022.

The surgery will be performed at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Avalanche and Landeskog signed an eight-year contract in July 2021.

Colorado drafted Landeskog in the first round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, Landeskog has played in 738 games and recorded 571 points in his career.

In his last full season with the Avalanche, Landeskog played 51 games, scoring 30 goals and 29 assists for 59 points in the 2021-2022 season.

