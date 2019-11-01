DENVER — The fans have spoken!

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has been selected to participate in the 2019 NHL All-Star Game after the "Last Man In" fan vote.

Landeskog was announced as the final member of the Central Division roster Friday morning.

Landeskog will join Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen at the All-Star Game, set to be played Saturday, Jan. 26 in San Jose, Calif.

This is Landeskog's first time participating in the All-Star Game. He took part in the All-Star Skills competition during All-Star weekend as a rookie in 2011-12.

Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog confer while playing the St Louis Blues at the Pepsi Center on November 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

Getty Images

This is the first time since 2003-04 that three Avalanche players will participate in an NHL All-Star Game. That year, Rob Blake, Joe Sakic and Alex Tanguay competed for the Western Conference in Minnesota.

Now in his eighth NHL season, Landeskog leads the Avalanche with a career-high 27 goals.

In addition to the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game on 9NEWS on Saturday, Jan. 26, Landeskog, MacKinnon and Rantanen will also participate in the NHL All-Star Skills event on Friday, Jan. 25 on NBC Sports Network.