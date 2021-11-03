Landeskog scores late in OT, Avalanche beat Coyotes 2-1

The Colorado captain circled through the Coyotes end and sent a shot over Antti Raanta for the winner.

DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog scored on a wrist shot 4:22 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer wasn’t called on often but made 13 timely stops and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1.

Landeskog circled through the Coyotes end and sent a shot over Antti Raanta for the winner. The Avalanche went 1-1 in the two-game series with Arizona in Denver even though they outshot the Coyotes by an 81-28 margin.

Brandon Saad scored 1:23 into the game, but Raanta settled in and was difficult to solve. He made 44 saves.

>>Video above: Which Avalanche players would be all stars this year? | Locked On Avalanche

