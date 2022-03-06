Avalanche take 3-0 series lead in Western Conference Finals

The Avs are one win from the Stanley Cup Finals. Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals will be Monday at 6 p.m.

EDMONTON, AB — The Colorado Avalanche have a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid scored 48 seconds into Game 3 to take an early lead.

Avalanche right winger Val Nichushkin's shot deflected off of the Oilers' Darnell Nurse into the net behind Oilers goalie Mike Smith to tie the game 1-1 with four minutes remaining in the first period.

Nichushkin gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead with a second goal five minutes into the second period.

The Oilers' Ryan McCleod tied it up 2-2 with 12:26 remaining in the third period.

J.T. Compher gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead with 7 minutes left in the game.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals will be Monday, June 6, at 6 p.m. in Edmonton.

