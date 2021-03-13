Grubauer notches 4th shutout, Avalanche beat Kings 2-0

The Avalanche held their 15th straight opponent to fewer than 30 shots in a game, surpassing the mark set by the Stanley Cup winning team in 2000-01.

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 18 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Friday night.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, who held to recent form by continuing to pile up shots without getting many goals. Colorado had a 45-18 edge in shots.

The Avalanche outshot Arizona 46-14 on Wednesday and needed overtime for a 2-1 win.

Calvin Petersen made a career high 44 saves for the Kings.

