PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee scored two goals each and seldom-used reserve goaltender Alex Lyon made 28 saves to earn his first win in nearly two years as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3.

Sean Couturier assisted on three of the Flyers goals. Matt Niskanen and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia.

Nikita Zadorov, Mikko Tantanen, and Andre Burakovsky scored for Colorado.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports