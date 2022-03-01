Colorado Avalanche's Jack Johnson to play in 1,000th NHL game

The 35-year-old defenseman will be honored before Tuesday night's game at Ball Arena.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman, Jack Johnson, is scheduled to play in his 1000th National Hockey League (NHL) game Tuesday night, against the New York Islanders.

Johnson will become the 360th skater in NHL history to reach the 1,000 game milestone. The last player to play his 1,000th game as an Avalanche was Alex Tanguay in 2015.

>Video above is from the Locked On Avalanche Podcast about Colorado's home win streak in January.

Johnson will join Tanguay, Adam Foote, Todd Gill, Milan Hejduk, Ian Laperriere, Patrick Roy, Joe Sakic and Brad Stuart as the only players to play their 1,000th game as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.

“[It’s] surreal. I’m very proud of it and it’s a special thing," Johnson said. "I’ve been fortunate enough to see a few guys reach that milestone and it’s kind of hard to believe I’m at that point... I’m extremely appreciative for the opportunity and the chance to be here, to be here with this group of guys."

"I got to talk to the guys this morning, and special occasions are made that much better when you have special people to share them with. I couldn’t ask for a better group of teammates, coaching staff, management and everything. It makes it everything you dream of and more.”

This is Johnson's first season with the Colorado and 17th season of his career. Johnson signed with the Avalanche after playing one season with the New York Rangers.

Johnson was selected third overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He played his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Kings before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets toward the end of the 2011-2012 season.

Johnson has recorded 311 points (72 goals and 239 assists) in his NHL career. He has also appeared in 30 NHL playoff games, recording 21 points (5 goals and 16 assists).

Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Ball Arena and will be broadcast on Altitude TV, and Altitude Sports Radio.