DENVER — Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is like the rest of us.

He's currently quarantining with his family and hoping the 2019-2020 NHL season can return soon.

But the more pressing concern for the media during a conference call on Thursday afternoon was the health of three Colorado players who had tested positive for COVID-19 over the last several weeks. Thankfully, it's all good news.

"It's my understanding our guys are doing better and doing well," Bednar said. "Those guys are lucky and were lucky there wasn’t anything too serious with their symptoms. They were able to come through it without any major complications.”

"As far as I know, they’re all doing good and back with their families," Bednar added.

The Avalanche head coach also noted that, unlike many NBA teams, the entire organization was not tested for the virus.

"We're the same as the rest of the country and the world, not everyone is getting tested. Guys that have issues are getting tested and if they're not everyone is following the guidelines same as the rest of the country with the self-isolation," Bednar said.

When it comes to hockey, Bednar said he's "optimistic" the season can resume at some point.

The Avalanche had 92 points through 70 games before the season was suspended. That was good for second-place in the Western Conference, just two points behind the first-place St. Louis Blues.

For a team that had a legitimate chance at winning the Stanley Cup this year, finding a way to finish this season is obviously the goal.

"In an ideal world we'd like to come in and continue with the season and play the playoffs. That would the best-case scenario. We're still hopeful that can happen," Bednar said.

While the identity of the Avs players who tested positive for COVID-19 have not been revealed, now that they have recovered Bednar is hopeful they could return to the team if the season resumes.

"If our guys are healthy and doing well and they have their test results as ready to go I'm assuming they'll be able to participate the same as the rest of our players," Bednar said.

The NHL recently extended its self-quarantining guidelines through April 30, with no timetable on when, or if, play could resume.

