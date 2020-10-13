Sakic walking fine line in free agency as big deals loom

General Manager Joe Sakic is careful with his spending given what lies ahead in pending deals for the Colorado Avalanche.

DENVER — The tricky part for Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic is fortifying an already talent-rich roster in this time of a flat salary cap.

Sakic is careful with his spending given what lies ahead in pending deals for captain Gabriel Landeskog, rookie of the year Cale Makar and goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

That’s why Sakic is walking a fine line to improve a team that’s been knocked out in the second round the past two seasons.

The Avalanche added depth to their blue line by picking up defenseman Devon Toews from the New York Islanders in exchange for second-round selections in 2021 and ’22.

