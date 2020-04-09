x
Kiviranta lifts Stars past Avs in Game 7 OT thriller

Colorado fell in Game 7 of the second round of the NHL playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Credit: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
Dallas Stars celebrate their win over the Colorado Avalanche during overtime NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

EDMONTON, AB — Joel Kiviranta completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to give Dallas a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Game 7, sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.

Kiviranta scored on a quick shot after a pass from Andrej Sekera from behind the net. Kiviranta was playing only his third postseason game, on the ice for the series finale with Andrew Cogliano unfit to play, after scoring once in 11 regular-season games.

Dallas will open the conference finals Sunday night against Vancouver or Vegas, who played a Game 7 of their own Friday night at Rogers Place There had never been an NHL Game 7 played at a neutral site before the two games.

