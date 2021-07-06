Avs sign goaltender Jonas Johansson to 1-year contract

The 25-year-old goalie was acquired by the Avalanche from the Buffalo Sabres in March.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have signed goaltender Jonas Johansson to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Acquired by the Avalanche from the Buffalo Sabres on March 20, Johansson posted a 5-1-1 record with a 1.98 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and one shutout in seven starts with Colorado.

Since making his NHL debut against the Avs on Feb. 4, 2020, 25-year-old Johansson owns a 6-9-3 record with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage in 21 appearances.

The Gavle, Sweden, native was selected by the Sabres in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Johansson played parts of four seasons with Buffalo’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

