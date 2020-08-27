x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Avalanche

Kadri, Avs regroup to beat Stars 6-4 in Game 3

Colorado rallied late after squandering a two-goal lead.
Credit: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.

EDMONTON, AB — Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal with 6:06 remaining in a wild third period as the Colorado Avalanche regrouped to beat Dallas Stars 6-4 in Game 3 and pull within 2-1 in the second-round series.

Leading 3-1 in the third, Colorado saw the Stars rally for three straight goals, including one that caromed in off the leg of Jamie Benn to put them up.

Denis Gurianov, Blake Comeau and Benn scored in the third for Dallas.

Tyler Seguin had a goal in first period for the Stars, who had their five-game winning streak halted.  

RELATED: NHL strips Coyotes of 2 picks for violating combine policy

RELATED: Stars use 4-goal 2nd period to beat Avs, take 2-0 lead in series

RELATED: Avalanche goalie Grubauer, D-man Johnson out indefinitely

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports