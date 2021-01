Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist for Colorado.

LOS ANGELES — Adrian Kempe's goal with 3:50 remaining was the winner as the Los Angeles Kings rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 for their first win of the season.

Kempe, who was moved to the top line, took a centering pass from Anze Kopitar and beat Hunter Miska for his second goal of the season.

Blake Lizotte, Drew Doughty and Gabriel Vilardi also scored for Los Angeles.