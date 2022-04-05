Colorado Avalanche pick nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

DENVER — Nazem Kadri is the Colorado Avalanche's nominee for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Wednesday the 32 team nominees for the trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams and the winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.
According to the NHL, the first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.
2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees
- Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf
- Arizona Coyotes: Andrew Ladd
- Boston Bruins: Nick Foligno
- Buffalo Sabres: Jeff Skinner
- Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund
- Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal
- Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy
- Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri
- Columbus Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic
- Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson
- Detroit Red Wings: Alex Nedeljkovic
- Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse
- Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
- Los Angeles Kings: Cal Petersen
- Minnesota Wild: Matt Dumba
- Montreal Canadiens: Jake Allen
- Nashville Predators: Luke Kunin
- New Jersey Devils: P.K. Subban
- New York Islanders: Anders Lee
- New York Rangers: Chris Kreider
- Ottawa Senators: Nick Holden
- Philadelphia Flyers: Scott Laughton
- Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust
- San Jose Sharks: Matt Nieto
- Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz
- St. Louis Blues: Ryan O’Reilly
- Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman
- Toronto Maple Leafs: Wayne Simmonds
- Vancouver Canucks: Bo Horvat
- Vegas Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty
- Washington Capitals: Garnet Hathaway
- Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey
