Avalanche are eliminated from NHL playoffs

Seattle won the decisive Game 7 Sunday night 2-1 at Ball Arena to advance in the NHL playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The road has come to an end for the Avalanche.

Colorado was bounced from the NHL postseason Sunday night in a 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Kraken, denying a shot at defending a Stanley Cup championship.

As they did in every game in the opening-round series, the Kraken scored the first goal when Oliver Bjorkstrand struck early in the second period in Game 7.

Less than 4 minutes later, Bjorkstrand added another when he beat Colorado goaltender Alexander Georgiev high-glove side to give Seattle a 2-0 advantage.

Colorado clawed back with a goal that was credited to Mikko Rantanen. The Avalanche also scored what appeared to be an equalizer early in the third period before a Seattle challenge overturned the call for offsides on Artturi Lehkonen.

The Avalanche conclude the season as Central Division champions with a 51-24-7 overall record.

"You have to play your best hockey in order to win the series," Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said. "We played hard, but we didn't play our best for seven games."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n