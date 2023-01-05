x
Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche are eliminated from NHL playoffs

Seattle won the decisive Game 7 Sunday night 2-1 at Ball Arena to advance in the NHL playoffs.

DENVER — The road has come to an end for the Avalanche.

Colorado was bounced from the NHL postseason Sunday night in a 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Kraken, denying a shot at defending a Stanley Cup championship.

As they did in every game in the opening-round series, the Kraken scored the first goal when Oliver Bjorkstrand struck early in the second period in Game 7.

Less than 4 minutes later, Bjorkstrand  added another when he beat Colorado goaltender Alexander Georgiev high-glove side to give Seattle a 2-0 advantage.

Colorado clawed back with a goal that was credited to Mikko Rantanen. The Avalanche also scored what appeared to be an equalizer early in the third period before a Seattle challenge overturned the call for offsides on Artturi Lehkonen.

The Avalanche conclude the season as Central Division champions with a 51-24-7 overall record.

"You have to play your best hockey in order to win the series," Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said. "We played hard, but we didn't play our best for seven games."

From left, Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz, defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and goaltender Philipp Grubauer celebrate as time runs out in the third period of Game 7 of an NHL first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Denver. The Kraken won 2-1 to advance to the next round. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

