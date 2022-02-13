Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

Colorado increased its franchise-record point streak to 19 games.

DALLAS — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0.

The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72 in 46 games, three points ahead of the Florida Panthers with a game in hand.

Landeskog and Nazem Kadri scored in the first period, with Cole Makar assisting both times.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel added a goal at 13:50 of the third period, and Landeskog backhanded an unassisted empty-net goal with 1:50 remaining.

