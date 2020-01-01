Kyle Connor had three goals for his first regular season hat trick to lead the Winnipeg Jets over the Colorado Avalanche 7-4.

Blake Wheeler scored twice and Mark Sheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers had empty-net goals for Winnipeg. Scheifele had three assists and Ehlers had two. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 39 shots.

Connor's second goal broke a 3-all tie and came just seven seconds into Winnipeg's only power play of the game.

He got his 20th of the season and his hat trick when he roofed a backhander at 16:31 of the third. Connor's only other hat trick came in the playoffs last spring.

