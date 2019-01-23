DENVER — While most of the Colorado Avalanche are about to embark on their longest break of the season, their three best players are excited about a road trip. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog on are their way to San Jose, CA for the NHL All-Star game.

MacKinnon has been a part of the event three times, while Rantanen and Landeskog are excited to make their all-star debut. Landeskog says the best part about his first trip is that he gets to go with his two teammates.

"Oh absolutely," said Landeskog. "It's cool to go to the all-star game, but to go with two of my linemates and teammates and two buddies, that's going to be a blast. Especially with it being the first time for Mikko and I we'll be able to enjoy it and soak it all in together and it's going to be a lot of fun."

Landeskog was one of the Last Men In thanks to the "Vote Gabe In" fan vote, and the captain certainly appreciated the Colorado faithful coming through for him.

"It was really cool to see everyone come together," said Landeskog. "It was funny driving to practice and down Colorado Blvd and see signs with "Vote Gabe In", it was fun and I'm thankful for everyone that voted."

Despite struggling as of late, the Avalanche would still be in the playoffs if the season were to end today, but Landeskog admits they need to play a lot better coming out of the all-star break then they have going into it.

"We know we have our best hockey in front of us and that's the way we have to look at it. At the same time it's go time we got to go and start playing better and start getting some results."

After playing Minnesota on Wednesday night Colorado won't be back on the ice until February 2nd when they play host to Vancouver.