Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche captain to pass out chicken fingers in Aurora

Gabriel Landeskog dished out an assist in the Stanley Cup Final, now he's dishing out chicken fingers.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions and team captain Gabriel Landeskog is ready to celebrate with the fans.

Landeskog will be dishing out chicken fingers at Raising Cane's in Aurora from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Raising Cane's said Landeskog will be working the drive-thru line at 14241 East Alameda Ave. near Alameda and Interstate 225.

"Landeskog dished out an assist during the championship-clinching game in Tampa Bay, but on Wednesday, June 29, he won’t be passing pucks, he’ll be delivering craveable chicken fingers!" Raising Cane's said in a news release. 

"Local 'Caniacs' can expect an assist from Landeskog, who’ll be passing Box Combo meals to everyone in the Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Aurora."

Avalanche fans that can't get to Aurora on Wednesday can catch Landeskog in the Stanley Cup parade and rally in downtown Denver on Thursday. 

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Thursday at Denver's Union Station. The parade will march down 17th Street to Civic Center for a rally that will run until 1 p.m.

Credit: 9NEWS
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Aurora, Colo.

