Colorado Avalanche captain to pass out chicken fingers in Aurora

Gabriel Landeskog dished out an assist in the Stanley Cup Final, now he's dishing out chicken fingers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions and team captain Gabriel Landeskog is ready to celebrate with the fans.

Landeskog will be dishing out chicken fingers at Raising Cane's in Aurora from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Raising Cane's said Landeskog will be working the drive-thru line at 14241 East Alameda Ave. near Alameda and Interstate 225.

"Landeskog dished out an assist during the championship-clinching game in Tampa Bay, but on Wednesday, June 29, he won’t be passing pucks, he’ll be delivering craveable chicken fingers!" Raising Cane's said in a news release.

"Local 'Caniacs' can expect an assist from Landeskog, who’ll be passing Box Combo meals to everyone in the Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Aurora."

Come join me tomorrow @raisingcanes on E. Alameda Ave where I’ll be working the Drive-Thru, see you at 1pm #caniacambassador — Gabriel Landeskog (@GabeLandeskog92) June 29, 2022

Avalanche fans that can't get to Aurora on Wednesday can catch Landeskog in the Stanley Cup parade and rally in downtown Denver on Thursday.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Thursday at Denver's Union Station. The parade will march down 17th Street to Civic Center for a rally that will run until 1 p.m.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Final 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.