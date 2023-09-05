Avs' Gabriel Landeskog shares update after knee surgery

Gabriel Landeskog underwent a cartilage transplant in his right knee Wednesday.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog's journey to recovery from a knee injury appears to be on track.

The 30-year-old forward underwent a cartilage transplant in his right knee Wednesday. He is expected to miss the entire 2023-2024 regular season.

Landeskog shared a photo on his Instagram account Thursday with the caption "Everything went well yesterday. Appreciate all the support!!" He is seen smiling and giving a thumbs up as he sits in a chair with a brace on his leg.

Landeskog last played in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 26, 2022, when the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to claim their third championship.

At a news conference Tuesday, Landeskog said he has not contemplated retirement. "It's just been a matter of finding the best path forward for me and identifying the problem and figuring out a solution," he said.

Landeskog told reporters that from the research he has done and conversations he has had with doctors, the success rate from the procedure is above 85%.

Colorado drafted Landeskog in the first round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, he has played in 738 games and recorded 571 points in his career.

In his last full season with the Avalanche, Landeskog played 51 games, scoring 30 goals and 29 assists for 59 points in the 2021-2022 season.

The Avalanche were eliminated in the first round of the 2023 playoffs without their captain in the lineup.

This article includes previous reporting by Richard Cote.

