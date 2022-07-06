A look at what life was when the Avs last made it to the Stanley Cup Final

The year was 2001.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Playing all seven games, the Colorado Avalanche ultimately took down the New Jersey Devils to get the Stanley Cup. The year was 2001.

The Avs, the newly-crowned 2022 Western Conference winners, are now set to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in more than 20 years.

Here's a look at what life looked like when Colorado made its last championship appearance.

Top song

"Lady Marmalade" was on top of the charts when the Avs secured their win on June 9.

Top movie

"Gladiator" won the Academy Award for best picture. The first Harry Potter movie also debuted this year.

Housing costs

According to this Denver Business Journal article, the average home price in Denver was $257,170 in September 2001.

Bye, Mile High

Mile High Stadium closed in 2001; the Colorado Rapids played the last game there. The Denver Broncos then moved to the new stadium, now called Empower Field at Mile High.

Smoking

Smoking marijuana was not allowed, legally, in Colorado or anywhere else in the United States. Coloradans could still smoke cigarettes inside in 2001.

Fashion

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, still an item at the time, wore their iconic denim-on-denim-on-denim ensembles to the American Music Awards.

The world met the iPod for the first time.

Gas prices

The price of a gallon of gas started with a 1.

Top TV show

Person of the year

After the devastating terrorist attack in New York City, also in 2001, Time named

Rudy Giuliani the Person of the Year.

Colorado governor

Republican Bill Owens was governor of Colorado. He is the state's only elected Republican governor in the last 50 years.





Baby names

Emily and Jacob were the most popular baby names in Colorado in 2001.