
Colorado Avalanche

A look at what life was when the Avs last made it to the Stanley Cup Final

The year was 2001.

DENVER — Playing all seven games, the Colorado Avalanche ultimately took down the New Jersey Devils to get the Stanley Cup. The year was 2001.

The Avs, the newly-crowned 2022 Western Conference winners, are now set to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in more than 20 years.

Here's a look at what life looked like when Colorado made its last championship appearance.

Top song

"Lady Marmalade" was on top of the charts when the Avs secured their win on June 9.

Credit: 2001 The Associated Press
Lil' Kim, Pink, Mya, and Christina Aguilera (l-r) performing "Lady Marmalade."

Top movie

"Gladiator" won the Academy Award for best picture. The first Harry Potter movie also debuted this year.

Housing costs

According to this Denver Business Journal article, the average home price in Denver was $257,170 in September 2001.

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Bye, Mile High

Mile High Stadium closed in 2001; the Colorado Rapids played the last game there. The Denver Broncos then moved to the new stadium, now called Empower Field at Mile High.

Credit: Copyright 2000 The Associated Press
Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

Smoking

Smoking marijuana was not allowed, legally, in Colorado or anywhere else in the United States. Coloradans could still smoke cigarettes inside in 2001.

Fashion

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, still an item at the time, wore their iconic denim-on-denim-on-denim ensembles to the American Music Awards.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2001 file photo, show host Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake of N'Sync arrive at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Spears said "Justin Timberlake is very good" last month while discussing whom she would like to work with one day. Timberlake, 35, said in an interview Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, that he would "be open to talking about" working on a song with Spears. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The world met the iPod for the first time.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2001 file photo, the original iPod is displayed after its introduction by Apple Computer Inc. chief executive officer Steve Jobs during a news conference in Cupertino, Calif. (Apple has become the world’s first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago. AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, file)

Gas prices

The price of a gallon of gas started with a 1.

Credit: grafoto1 - stock.adobe.com
Pumping gas

Top TV show

"Friends"

Person of the year

After the devastating terrorist attack in New York City, also in 2001, Time named
Rudy Giuliani the Person of the Year.

Credit: AP
In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 file photo, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, center, leads New York Gov. George Pataki, left, and Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., on a tour of the site of the World Trade Center disaster. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Colorado governor

Republican Bill Owens was governor of Colorado. He is the state's only elected Republican governor in the last 50 years.

Credit: KUSA


Baby names

Emily and Jacob were the most popular baby names in Colorado in 2001.

Baby file photo

