O’Connor scores twice as Avs beat New York 7-3

Colorado snapped New York’s seven-game winning streak on the road Wednesday night.

NEW YORK — Logan O’Connor scored twice in a 22-second span in a five-goal second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3 on Wednesday night, ending New York’s seven-game winning streak.

Mikko Rantanen also scored twice for Colarado. Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri and Alex Newhook added goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves.

Kadri, Devon Toews and Samuel Girard each had two assists. Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, one night after appearing to drive his right shoulder into the chin of Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira, sending the Blackhawks’ forward to the hospital and into concussion protocol.

Nils Lundkvist and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers. Rookie Adam Huska made his NHL debut and finished with 32 saves.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

