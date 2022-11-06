Longtime Avalanche analyst Peter McNab dies at 70

McNab was diagnosed with cancer in August 2021 and had been undergoing treatment. He was 70.

DENVER — Peter McNab, a longtime color analyst for the Colorado Avalanche and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, has died at age 70.

Altitude TV made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday along with the following statement:

"The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and the McNab family asks for privacy during this unimaginably difficult time."

McNab was diagnosed with cancer in August 2021 and had been undergoing treatment through Colorado's Stanley Cup run that ended with a championship in June. He broadcasted home games for the Avalanche through the start of the 2022-2023 season.

McNab played three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Denver before enjoying a 14-year NHL career with four different teams.

After his playing days, McNab became a color analyst for the New Jersey Devils for eight years before joining the Avalanche in the team's inaugural season in 1995.

