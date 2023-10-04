Colorado's MacKinnon named NHL's First Star of the Week

MacKinnon scored five goals in four games last week.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has been named the National Hockey League's (NHL) First Star of the week.

MacKinnon recorded five goals and five assists in four games last week. Three of MacKinnon's five goals were game-winning goals that helped Colorado keep pace and eventually take the lead in the Central Division.

MacKinnon is the seventh player in franchise history and the first Avalanche player since Joe Sakic to record more than 100 points in a season.

The Avalanche have won five consecutive games and are two points ahead of the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division. Colorado has three games left in the regular season.

Colorado returns home to host Edmonton and Winnipeg before finishing the season in Nashville on Friday.

The Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle was awarded the league's Second Star of the week and the Florida Panthers' Alex Lyon earned the Third Star.

