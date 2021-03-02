'MacKinnon Krunch' cereal arrives on Colorado store shelves

Celebrate the return of hockey with a bowl of MacKinnon Krunch.

DENVER — Colorado hockey fans have a new favorite frosted corn flake cereal.

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon's "MacKinnon Krunch" is the newest cereal on Colorado grocery store shelves.

Sold in a 14-ounce Limited Edition Collector’s Box, the frosted corn flake cereal is now on sale exclusively at participating King Soopers and City Market stores.

Avs fans will want to hurry though: King Soopers said MacKinnon Krunch cereal will only be on sale for a "limited time."

Nathan MacKinnon is currently week to week with a lower-body injury, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced Wednesday.

Tied for third in the NHL with 14 points in 10 games this season, MacKinnon was fifth in the NHL last season with 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists) in 69 games.

Taken first overall in the 2013 NHL Draft, MacKinnon, now 25, was the youngest player to ever win the rookie of the year award.

