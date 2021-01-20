x
Colorado Avalanche

MacKinnon reaches 500 points as Avalanche top Kings 3-2

MacKinnon, selected by the Avalanche with the first overall pick in 2013, had a pair of assists to become the fourth player in Colorado history to reach 500 points.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert, center Nathan MacKinnon and left wing Brandon Saad, from left, celebrate Saad's goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

LOS ANGELES — Nathan MacKinnon became the first member of the 2013 NHL draft class to reach 500 points, Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night. 

He picked up the milestone point late in the second period when he fed Rantanen on a cross-ice pass for a power-play goal to give the Avs a 3-0 lead. 

Colorado held on for the narrow 3-2 win to move to 2-1 on the 2020 season. The Avalanche and Kings will meet again Thursday night in Los Angeles. 

