ST PAUL, Minn. — Nathan MacKinnon scored his 32nd goal of the season, Pavel Francouz made 34 saves and the Colorado Avalanche ended their road trip with four wins in five games by beating the Minnesota Wild 3-2.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado.

The Avalanche have won seven of the past eight games and are second in the league behind Washington with 18 road wins.

Jared Spurgeon and Kevin Fiala scored for Minnesota, which lost for the first time in four games.

Devan Dubnyk made his second straight for the Wild and stopped 30 shots.

RELATED: MacKinnon scores winner, Avalanche edge Blue Jackets 2-1

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports