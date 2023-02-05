Avs defenseman Makar named to NHL Second All-Star Team

Cale Makar has 246 career points, the most ever by a defenseman through 238 NHL games.

DENVER — Cale Makar was named to the 2022-23 NHL Second All-Star Team, the league announced Monday night.

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman is the first defenseman in franchise history to be named to three consecutive NHL postseason All-Star Teams.

Makar also finished third in voting for the 2023 James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, an award won by San Jose’s Erik Karlsson.

Makar won the Norris last season, becoming the first player in franchise history to do so. This was the third straight year that Cale was been named a finalist.

Makar tallied 66 points (17 goals and 49 assists) in 60 games this past season, ranking second among NHL defensemen in points-per-game.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player as selected by the NHLPA.

McDavid earned his fifth career berth on the First Team, passing Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby for the most at center among active players.

Earning Second Team honors at center behind McDavid was Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl.

