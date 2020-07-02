OTTAWA, ON — Cale Makar had a goal and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1.

Colorado has won five of its last six games and improved to 2-1-0 on its five-game trip. The Avalanche won in Ottawa for the first time since Feb. 11, 2016.

Valeri Nichushkin, Matt Nieto and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado. Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves. Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for the Senators. Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots.

