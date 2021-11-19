Makar, Burakovsky score 2 goals each, Avs beat Kraken 7-3

Colorado won its fourth straight game, has outscored their opponents 24-7 during that streak and are 6-1-1 in their last eight.

SEATTLE — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3 on Friday night.

Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists.

Colorado won its fourth straight game, has outscored their opponents 24-7 during that streak and are 6-1-1 in their last eight. Jordan Eberle, Brandon Tanev and Colin Blackwell scored for the Kraken.

Chris Dreidger started and had nine saves before being pulled for Philipp Grubauer, who stopped 14.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.