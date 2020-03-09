x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Avalanche

Makar, Hutchinson help Avalanche force Game 7 against Stars

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots.
Credit: AP
The Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal by defenseman Cale Makar (8) as Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35), center Radek Faksa (12) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) react during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 to force a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series. 

Nikita Zadorov and Mikko Rantanen also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-netter for the Avalanche, who staved off elimination for a second straight game to tie the series at three wins apiece. 

Colorado has never won a postseason series when trailing 3-1. Both teams lost in Game 7 last season in the second round.  

The game will take place in the Edmonton bubble on Friday night, with the starting time to be determined. 

RELATED: Avs ride 5-goal 1st period to 6-3 win over Stars in Game 5

RELATED: Stars take 3-1 series lead over Avalanche with 5-4 win