Makar, MacKinnon return to Avs practice Saturday

Defenseman Cale Makar wore a non-contact sweater in his first practice with the team in a week.

DENVER — It was a sight of relief for Colorado Avalanche fans.

After a week-long absence, defenseman Cale Makar returned to the ice for his first practice with the team on Saturday morning. Makar, however, did wear the red sweater marking him as non-contact from other players.

Last week, Makar was called "unfit to practice" by head coach Jared Bednar for reasons not disclosed by the team.

Saturday was Colorado's final practice at Pepsi Center before heading to Edmonton for the NHL restart.

"I think the guys are really excited. I really liked their energy out there today," Bednar said. "Guys know it's our last skate before we jump on a plane tomorrow and head to Edmonton. Pretty successful camp."

Also back on Saturday was star center Nathan MacKinnon, who was absent from Thursday's practice. MacKinnon was not limited and wore the regular blue practice jersey.

Both Makar and MacKinnon participated in the intrasquad scrimmage, which the burgundy team won, 2-0.

The Colorado Avalanche final roster will be released along with the rest of the NHL teams on Sunday.

Final @Avalanche practice before the team heads to Edmonton for the NHL restart. Cale Makar is on the ice in the non-contact red sweater. #9sports #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/K816iykZgM — Quentin Sickafoose (@QSickafoose) July 25, 2020