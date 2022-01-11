Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

Colorado's win streak was snapped in Tuesday's road loss.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4.

Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot added a goal and Juuse Saros made 40 saves to help Nashville win its fifth straight.

Roman Josi had three assists. Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which had won five in a row.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

In overtime, J.T. Compher blocked Josi’s shot attempt, but the rebound caromed to Duchene in the slot, where he fired the puck past Kuemper.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.