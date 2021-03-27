Max Pacioretty scores in OT, Knights beat Avalanche 3-2

Vegas took the outright lead in the West Division standings with Saturday's win over Colorado.

DENVER — Max Pacioretty scored at 1:56 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Vegas rebounded from a 5-1 loss in the series opener Thursday night to move one point ahead of Colorado atop the NHL's West Division.

Pacioretty also had an assist, Alex Martinez and William Carrier scored, and Marc-Andre Fluery made 22 saves. Joonas Donskoi and Devon Toews scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves.

The Avalanche had won eight straight games at home.

